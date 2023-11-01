Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Richmond Hill physiotherapist charged after sex assault at clinic: police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 5:09 pm
Police say Iraj Daneshvar has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm. View image in full screen
Police say Iraj Daneshvar has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm. Handout / York Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

York Regional Police say a physiotherapist has been charged in connection with a sexual assault at a clinic in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Police said on Oct. 23, investigators received information that a victim was sexually assaulted during a physiotherapy visit at a clinic in the area of Yonge Street and Centre Street.

On Monday, 53-year-old Iraj Daneshvar was charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Trending Now

Police believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with more information to come forward.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices