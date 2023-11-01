Richmond Hill physiotherapist charged after sex assault at clinic: police

See more sharing options

York Regional Police say a physiotherapist has been charged in connection with a sexual assault at a clinic in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Police said on Oct. 23, investigators received information that a victim was sexually assaulted during a physiotherapy visit at a clinic in the area of Yonge Street and Centre Street.

On Monday, 53-year-old Iraj Daneshvar was charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Police believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with more information to come forward.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).