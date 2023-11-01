The Isabel Voices are set to begin a new season with more singers and a diverse repertoire

Send this page to someone via email

The 2023-24 season for The Isabel Voices kicks off this Saturday.

The Isabel Voices were the Kingston Chamber Choir but a new partnership formed this year with the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts lead to the name change and more.

The Isabel Voices artistic director, Darrell Christie, says along with working out of a world-class facility, teaming up with the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts will allow the group to expand it’s musical horizons and the number of singers they can work with.

“As well as having a smaller ensemble of around 28 voices, we’ve created a new larger ensemble of around 60 different singers,” said Christie.

With more than 60 singers now part of The Isabel Voices there is over 1,000 years of combined singing experience in the group.

It’s a little known fact to even the singers.

“A 1,000 years of combined singing….that’s wild,” said choir member and bass vocalist, Thomas Cherney, when he was told the news.

Cherney has been with the group for a little less than three years and says that kind of experience with the group confirms his feeling of privilege when singing with the Isabel Voices.

“I am still pinching myself to be making this kind of music, with these kind of musicians. It’s the best feeling honestly. I can’t really put it into words,” said Cherney.

Tenor, Jackie Decker is one of the new recruits to The Isabel Voices, joining the group as it expanded.

She says it’s been a wonderful experience preparing for the upcoming performance and season opener on Nov. 4.

Decker credits Christie with creating a welcoming environment.

“He’s done a really great job of making the new members feel really included and making sure that no matter what level of singer we all are, that we get the support that we need to practice, but we also know that there’s challenges there for those that are more experienced,” said Decker.

The performance on Saturday will feature a piece called The Breath of Life by composer Dan Forest.

“It’s an exploration of the human life from our first breath to our last breath and speaks about how music is the thing that can run through out our entire lives and connect us not only to our communities but also to ourselves,” Christie told Global Kingston.

Following the Isabel Voices inaugural performance this Saturday, it will be back to the music books as they begin to prepare for their festive celebration concert on December 10.