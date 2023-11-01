Menu

Crime

Police in N.B. searching for suspect in alleged aggravated assault

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 2:48 pm
Police in Sackville, N.B. have released a composite sketch of a suspect who was involved in an alleged aggravated assault last month.

In a release, the RCMP said members of the Sackville detachment responded to a report of an aggravated assault outside a residence on Salem Street on Oct. 7 around 1:30 a.m.

“The victim confronted a man who was stealing from inside of a vehicle that was parked outside of the victim’s residence,” the release said.

“A physical altercation between the man and the victim ensued, which then led to the victim being stabbed.”

Police in Sackville, N.B. have released a composite sketch of a suspect who was involved in an alleged aggravated assault last month.
Police in Sackville, N.B. have released a composite sketch of a suspect who was involved in an alleged aggravated assault last month. RCMP
It said the alleged assailant fled the scene in a white SUV travelling toward Queens Road before police arrived.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone who lives in the area, and who has security camera or dash camera footage from the time of the incident, or who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could help further the investigation, is asked to contact the Sackville RCMP at 506-364-5023,” the release said.

“Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at http://www.crimenb.ca.&#8221;

