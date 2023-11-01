Southern Alberta Institute of Technology pauses intake for Broadcast News program

Send this page to someone via email

The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) is pausing its 2024 fall intake of the Broadcast News stream of its Radio Television and Broadcast News program.

“We are pausing the September 2024 intake at this time as we explore making adjustments to the program in response to the changing demands of the industry,” said SAIT communications officer Kate Laverdure, in an email to Global News on Wednesday.

SAIT is one of several Canadian post-secondary schools to pause or cancel their broadcast or journalism courses for a variety of reasons, including to revamp the program and student and instructor shortages.

NAIT — the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology — offers a two-year Radio and Television diploma program.

In an email, NAIT’s media relations officer, Nicole Graham, said the school “consistently monitors the media landscape and works with our advisory board, which includes members of industry, to make sure course content will prepare students for meaningful employment opportunities. We are responsive to the ever-evolving needs of industry.

“Students in the radio and television program learn the fundamental knowledge and technical skills of content creation that can be applied in various professional settings including traditional broadcast media, online media, and corporate and non-profit branding, marketing and communications.”

Graham said NAIT’s radio and television programs have “healthy application and enrolment numbers.”

Mount Royal University offers a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism & Digital Media.