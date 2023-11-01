Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former B.C. premier John Horgan named Canada’s next ambassador to Germany

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 2:28 pm
Click to play video: 'John Horgan announces a future without politics'
John Horgan announces a future without politics
There was a big announcement Thursday from former B.C. Premier John Horgan at first prompted concerns for his health. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey explains the news wasn't about Horgan's health - he's still cancer free - but about his future without politics – Feb 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former British Columbia premier John Horgan as Canada’s next ambassador to Germany.

The Wednesday announcement comes seven months after Horgan resigned his seat in the B.C. legislature as the MLA Langford-Juan de Fuca on southern Vancouver Island. Horgan, a New Democrat with a 30-year political career, served as premier for a little over five years.

“He is a passionate public servant and an experienced leader, and I am confident that he will continue to serve Canada well and help advance our two countries’ common interests in this new role, including our shared commitment to building a clean future with good middle-class jobs and a strong economy that benefits everyone,” Trudeau said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s embassy in Germany is located in Berlin, with consulates in Munich and Düsseldorf as well as an Honorary Consul in Stuttgart.

As ambassador, Horgan will work to strengthen ties between the two countries, both NATO partners, and members of the G7, G20, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and World Trade Organization.

Canada and Germany created a high-level steering group for bilateral co-operation in 2021, to improve collaboration on peace and security, climate action, energy and natural resources, innovation, and more. That group last met in June and will meet again in 2024.

Click to play video: 'John Horgan takes final step to end career at B.C. legislature'
John Horgan takes final step to end career at B.C. legislature
Trending Now

Horgan announced in June last year he would step down as premier before the next provincial election, citing “rigorous” treatment in recent months for throat cancer. It was his second battle with the disease.

He then sped up his retirement plans in February this year. While cancer-free, Horgan said at the time he believed he had “done as much as I can do.”

Story continues below advertisement

His final day in the legislature was March 31.

The veteran politician spent eight years as New Democratic Party leader, five terms as MLA and a dozen years as a political staff employee. He was the longest-serving NDP premier in the province’s history.

When he stepped down from politics, Horgan made clear he was not retiring, but would pursue other kinds of work.

New Democrat Ravi Parmar, who won Horgan’s seat in Langford-Juan de Fuca in a June byelection, congratulated his predecessor on the new appointment.

“An exemplary choice, I can’t think of anyone better suited for this significant role,” he posted on social media Wednesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on Politics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices