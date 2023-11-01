Menu

Weather

Freezing rain warning issued for parts of B.C.’s Interior

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 2:28 pm
A risk of freezing rain is expected for parts of B.C.'s Interior region Wednesday night into Thursday. View image in full screen
A risk of freezing rain is expected for parts of B.C.'s Interior region Wednesday night into Thursday. Greg Davis/Global News
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Wednesday night and into Thursday for parts of the Interior.

A warm front and a low-pressure system will move into the B.C. Interior Wednesday night, Environment Canada warns.

“As warm air aloft moves over the existing cold air at lower elevations, freezing rain will develop, particularly over higher elevations and highway passes,” the organization said in a statement.

The freezing rain will change to rain Thursday as temperatures warm up.

Drivers and residents in the following areas should be prepared for freezing rain, slippery surfaces and possible power outages:

  • Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) north of the summit to Kamloops
  • Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C)
  • South Thompson
  • 100 Mile
  • Similkameen (particularly north and east of Princeton)
  • Nicola
  • Boundary
