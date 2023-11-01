Freezing rain warning issued for parts of B.C.’s Interior

See more sharing options

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Wednesday night and into Thursday for parts of the Interior.

A warm front and a low-pressure system will move into the B.C. Interior Wednesday night, Environment Canada warns.

“As warm air aloft moves over the existing cold air at lower elevations, freezing rain will develop, particularly over higher elevations and highway passes,” the organization said in a statement.

The freezing rain will change to rain Thursday as temperatures warm up.

1:06 BC Hydro crews prepare for power outages and freezing rain

Drivers and residents in the following areas should be prepared for freezing rain, slippery surfaces and possible power outages:

