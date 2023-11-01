Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 people break into Kitchener home as owner is asleep, steal 2 cars and other items

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 11:40 am
Police say one of the vehicles taken was a 2020 Ford Mustang similar to the one in the photo. View image in full screen
Police say one of the vehicles taken was a 2020 Ford Mustang similar to the one in the photo. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four people broke into a home in Kitchener on Monday morning while someone was sleeping before making off with two vehicles, among other items, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say the house was burgled in the Pioneer Tower West portion of the city at around 5 a.m.

Police did not provide further details on how they knew the number of thieves involved in the incident but did say the burglars made off with two vehicles, including a 2020 Ford Mustang.

The vehicles were last seen making their getaway toward King Street East.

Trending Now

Police are asking area residents to check home surveillance systems or dashcams for video footage that may assist in their investigation.

They are also requesting that anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices