4 people break into Kitchener home as owner is asleep, steal 2 cars and other items

Four people broke into a home in Kitchener on Monday morning while someone was sleeping before making off with two vehicles, among other items, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say the house was burgled in the Pioneer Tower West portion of the city at around 5 a.m.

Police did not provide further details on how they knew the number of thieves involved in the incident but did say the burglars made off with two vehicles, including a 2020 Ford Mustang.

The vehicles were last seen making their getaway toward King Street East.

Police are asking area residents to check home surveillance systems or dashcams for video footage that may assist in their investigation.

They are also requesting that anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.