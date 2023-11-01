Menu

Crime

Skinned goat head thrown through window of Vaughan home in ‘disturbing’ act of vandalism: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 10:53 am
Surveillance image of a suspect wanted after multiple disturbing acts of vandalism in Vaughan that included skinned goat heads. View image in full screen
Surveillance image of a suspect wanted after multiple disturbing acts of vandalism in Vaughan that included skinned goat heads. York Regional Police
York Regional Police say they are searching for suspects in a series of disturbing acts of vandalism in Vaughan, Ont., that include graffiti on cars and multiple skinned goat heads.

On Oct. 27 around 3:45 a.m., police said it was reported that someone had thrown a skinned goat head through the front window of a home in the Melville Avenue and Hudson Drive area.

Police said officers found graffiti spray-painted on three vehicles in the driveway. Officers also found stick figures spray-painted on the walkway where a goat head was found, police said.

The same house was also targeted two days before on Oct. 25. Police said the resident found swear words spray-painted on an SUV in their driveway and on the garage door.

Surveillance video released by police shows two male suspects walking up the driveway, with one smashing car windows and spray-painting graffiti on the vehicle. The garage doors are also spray-painted. A second suspect appears to be standing on the sidewalk as a lookout, police said.

Police confirm to Global News that the goat heads “looked like something you could buy in a butcher’s” shop.

“They were real, with eyes and tongue,” a media relations officer said.

In a third incident, which happened later on Oct. 27, police said they were called to a separate home in the Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue area.

A complainant told police two skinned goat heads were found on the front doorstep and a threat was spray painted on the walkway.

“Investigators believe the incidents are targeted and that the same suspects are responsible for all three occurrences,” police said. “It’s believed the second home the suspects attended was a mistaken target.”

