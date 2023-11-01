Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ star, dies at 50

Send this page to someone via email

Emmy-winning soap opera star Tyler Christopher died on Tuesday morning. He was 50.

A representative for the General Hospital and Days of Our Lives actor confirmed Christopher’s death on Tuesday evening.

“This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much,” read a statement.

Christopher joined the General Hospital cast as Nikolas Cassadine in 1996, over three decades after the American medical drama debuted. He won over fans with his portrayal of the misguided Greek prince until he left the soap opera in 2016. That year, Christopher scored an Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

View image in full screen Tyler Christopher and Genie Francis in ‘General Hospital.’. Adam Larkey / © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

The next year, Christopher joined Days of Our Lives to play Stefan DiMera, the long-lost son of the crime lord Stefano DiMera and his ex-wife Vivian Alamain. He remained in the role until 2019.

Maurice Benard, who starred as Sonny Corinthos alongside Christopher in General Hospital, also confirmed news of the actor’s death on Tuesday. He said Christopher died following a “cardiac event” in his San Diego apartment.

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting,” Benard wrote. “Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.”

Benard said Christopher was a champion for better mental health and substance abuse treatment and “openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.”

Christopher married former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo in 2008. The couple shares two children, Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher. Christopher and Pedigo reportedly divorced in 2021, according to People.

He was married to actor Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.

In recent years, Christopher’s struggles with alcohol were well-documented in the media. In November 2019, the actor fell and hit his head on a bathtub while experiencing alcohol withdrawal, necessitating a life-saving craniotomy surgery. While in recovery, Christopher’s sister successfully filed for guardianship over him. Christopher later challenged his sister’s financial record-keeping in court, claiming she’d used his earnings to pay her personal bills and make other purchases. The guardianship ended in 2021.

Christopher was arrested in 2023 and 2019 for public intoxication.

Soap opera fans around the world are mourning a great talent, and as tributes to Christopher have poured in online, some have praised Christopher for openly discussing his issues with substance abuse.

A powerhouse clip of Tyler Christopher from his 43rd Daytime Emmy reel that landed him his final Outstanding Lead Actor win for #GH. Every word, every expression, filled with raw, authentic devastation. I was so moved by the depth in his performance. 🥺💔 #RIPTylerChristopher pic.twitter.com/OxT2VnPSl4 — Brett (@vicksvapor77) November 1, 2023

I'm gutted. I truly believe in redemption & sometimes doing what we love gives us the strength to fight our demons. I've always believed playin' Nikolas again on #GH would've helped him. This hurts BAD. RIP Tyler Christopher, you will always be my Nikolas Cassadine. No more pain. pic.twitter.com/Pk3BKPr2L4 — K€nnY(B☆i) (@ItzKennyBoii) November 1, 2023

We are so incredibly sad to hear that #tylerchristopher passed away this morning. Tyler was the kindest soul and we truly hope he’s at peace.😢May he rest in peace.🙏🏻#RIPTylerChristopher #GeneralHospital Cre: Ariana Puzzo pic.twitter.com/H9NIkk6SbW — On Screen🍿 (@on_scn) November 1, 2023