Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting in Scarborough parking lot sends seriously injured man to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 7:32 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a man in his 20s has serious injuries after being shot in Scarborough early Wednesday.

The shooting happened at Military Trail and Morningside Avenue at around 4:30 a.m.

Police said officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, police said they found a  man in a parking lot with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition. Paramedics said he is considered to be in stable condition.

No suspect description was released but anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices