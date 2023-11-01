Shooting in Scarborough parking lot sends seriously injured man to hospital

Toronto police say a man in his 20s has serious injuries after being shot in Scarborough early Wednesday.
The shooting happened at Military Trail and Morningside Avenue at around 4:30 a.m.
Police said officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, police said they found a man in a parking lot with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital in serious condition. Paramedics said he is considered to be in stable condition.
No suspect description was released but anyone with information is asked to contact police.
