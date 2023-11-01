Menu

Crime

Man shot after alleged altercation at downtown bar

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 7:40 am
Winnipeg Police say they’re investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the downtown.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the intersection of Portage Avenue and Fort Street around 2:20 a.m.

Officials believe an altercation broke out at a nearby bar and a man was shot.

The victim is listed in stable condition in hospital.

It’s not known if any arrests have been made.

The major crimes unit has now taken over the case.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

