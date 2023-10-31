B.C. weather: Freezing rain, snowfall warning issued for Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A large swath of B.C.’s Interior is under a weather alert for either freezing rain or snow on Thursday.

Issued at noon by Environment Canada, the alert stretches from north of Burns Lake in north-central B.C., through the Cariboo and into the Okanagan. It also includes pockets in the Kootenays.

The national weather agency says a low-pressure system will move onto B.C.’s coast on Thursday and bring 5-10 cm of snow to most of the Central Interior.

For the Southern Interior, it said “warm air will accompany the system and freezing rain is expected to develop over the southwest Interior of B.C., particularly over higher elevations and highway passes.”

Those highway passes include the Coquihalla Highway (Merritt to Kamloops), the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 (Hope to Princeton via the Allison Pass).

Areas under the freezing rain warning for Thursday afternoon include the North Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson.

It added that Thursday’s freezing rain could lead to possible power outages.