Video link
Headline link
Sports

Bombers sign veteran receiver Markeith Ambles to practice roster

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 6:50 pm
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers added a veteran receiver on Tuesday as they await an opponent for next week’s Western Final.

The club signed Markeith Ambles to the practice roster, which on the face of it, appears to add some depth to the Bombers receiving corps. But it could also signal that injured receiver Dalton Schoen might be unable to play next week due to an ankle injury that’s kept him out of the lineup for the past two games.

Ambles comes to the blue and gold with 50 games of CFL experience over five seasons with the Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts where he won a pair of Grey Cup rings.

The 31-year-old made 15 catches for 193 yards in four games with the Stamps earlier this season before he was released in September.

It was his second stint with the club after first coming to the CFL with the Stamps in 2018.

Ambles set career highs in catches and receiving yards last season with the Argos. He made 72 receptions for 737 with five touchdowns in 17 contests. He also added three catches for 47 yards in the Grey Cup game in helping the Boatmen beat the Bombers.

The Bombers have also brought receiver Ronnie Blackmon back to the practice roster after he was recently released by the team.

The Bombers are scheduled to practice on Thursday and Saturday before the practice week officially begins on Monday ahead of the Western Final on Nov. 11 at IG Field.

