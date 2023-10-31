Menu

Crime

Witnesses sought to Victoria-area stabbing that left man seriously hurt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 4:23 pm
Police believe a group of up to four people may have been involved in an early-morning stabbing in Colwood that left a 27-year-old man with serious injuries on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police believe a group of up to four people may have been involved in an early-morning stabbing in Colwood that left a 27-year-old man with serious injuries on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Victoria-area RCMP are looking for tips and witnesses to a stabbing in Colwood early Sunday that left a 27-year-old man seriously injured.

In a media release, West Shore RCMP said officers found the victim in a parking lot at 1880 Island Highway around 2 a.m.

A witness told police they saw a group of up to four people fleeing the scene and crossing Island Highway. Mounties and a police dog unit were unable to locate the suspects.

Click to play video: 'Raccoon apprehended by RCMP from inside Langford home'
Raccoon apprehended by RCMP from inside Langford home
Trending Now

Two bystanders stopped to help the victim, one of whom stayed and spoke with police afterward. RCMP are hoping to speak with the second person, whom they believe may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information, or who has video shot near the 1800-block of Island Highway on Oct. 29 between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. is also asked to contact RCMP at 250-474-2264.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

