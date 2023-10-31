Witnesses sought to Victoria-area stabbing that left man seriously hurt

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria-area RCMP are looking for tips and witnesses to a stabbing in Colwood early Sunday that left a 27-year-old man seriously injured.

In a media release, West Shore RCMP said officers found the victim in a parking lot at 1880 Island Highway around 2 a.m.

A witness told police they saw a group of up to four people fleeing the scene and crossing Island Highway. Mounties and a police dog unit were unable to locate the suspects.

0:42 Raccoon apprehended by RCMP from inside Langford home

Two bystanders stopped to help the victim, one of whom stayed and spoke with police afterward. RCMP are hoping to speak with the second person, whom they believe may have information that could help the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information, or who has video shot near the 1800-block of Island Highway on Oct. 29 between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. is also asked to contact RCMP at 250-474-2264.