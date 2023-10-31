Peterborough police investigate copper theft at Cavan-Monaghan business

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say they are looking for suspects after a “significant amount” of copper was stolen from a business in neighbouring Cavan-Monaghan Township on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Monday officers attended a business in the township after the owner arrived for work and noticed that several spools of copper were missing. The estimated $20,000 worth of copper spools had been delivered to the business the weekend prior.

Police believe the break-in occurred sometime between 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 and 7 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.