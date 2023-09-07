Menu

Crime

Gas line damaged in copper theft led to Prince George explosion: RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 12:02 pm
Prince George explosion deemed suspicious
A massive explosion levelled a building in Prince George this morning has been deemed suspicious. Three people were sent to hospital- one with critical injuries. As Catherine Urquhart reports, RCMP are making an urgent appeal for any footage from the area. – Aug 22, 2023
Details of the cause of the ground-shaking explosion, which leveled a building and sent three people to hospital, in Prince George have been released by investigators.

Early indications have led police to believe that at least one gas line was damaged when “unauthorized people” were committing copper pipe theft.

“The source of the ignition that created the explosion was due to the activities of one of the unauthorized persons within the building, who was unaware at the time of the buildup of natural gas inside the structure,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said.

“This investigation is incredibly complex and it will take time before investigators can make any further determinations, but we felt an update into the status of the investigation was necessary.”

Prince George removing encampment without offering alternative housing

The blast took place around 7 a.m. on Aug. 22 in an abandoned building at 4th Avenue and Dominion Street. It levelled that building and shattered glass in adjacent buildings.

Three people were sent to hospital with one person sustaining serious injuries. According to police, debris was scattered over several blocks.

Videos posted to Twitter show flames and thick black smoke billowing from a building.

Resident Frances Gook said she was sitting at home when she heard a “really loud boom. Like nothing I’ve ever heard before,” she said in an interview. “Apparently, it was heard around the city, so quite loud … the house actually felt like it shook. It was like a shockwave hit the house.”

She then saw a “black plume” rising from a location several kilometres from the house.

The RCMP is asking anyone with video footage of the explosion to contact the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-561-3300.

Fiery aftermath of Prince George, B.C. explosion caught on video, several injured
Prince GeorgePrince George RCMPprince george explosionBC explosionBC explosion investigationPrince George explosion causePrince George explosion investigation
