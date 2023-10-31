Body found in Sutherland Bay Park: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A deceased man was found in Sutherland Bay Park on Tuesday morning, but it’s believed his death wasn’t by foul play.

Kelowna RCMP say officers attended the scene after reports of a body and their initial investigation indicates he was there throughout the night.

They added that a search of the area, including items associated with him, indicated no signs of foul play.

The park is located in Kelowna’s north end, along Ellis Street.

The BC Coroners Service will be assisting with the investigation. Anyone who may have been in the Sutherland Bay Park area during the evening or early morning hours is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-64998.