Celebrity Halloween costumes: Stars who went all-out in 2023

It’s that time of year again, when everyone flocks to social media to share their creative, sexy and/or frightening Halloween costumes.

While regular folks around the world are crafting their costumes from cardboard or visiting their local Spirit Halloween for a last-minute outfit, the rich and famous have always taken the holiday to the next level.

Every year, pop culture enthusiasts eagerly await news of what their favourite celebrities wore for Halloween.

Fortunately, a number of film, TV and music’s biggest stars really turned out for 2023. Some, like actor Keke Palmer, even opted to host their own high-budget photo shoots to best show off their costumes.

It may not be the Met Gala, but it was still an opportunity for some celebrities to cause a fashion scene.

Drew Barrymore

Bob Ross may be dead, but his spirit lives on. This Halloween, his artistic energy possessed Drew Barrymore, who wore an impressively accurate costume of the artist to host the Halloween episode of her series The Drew Barrymore Show. Whether or not people will see her controversial decision to resume production of the daytime talker as a “happy accident” remains to be seen.

Christina Aguilera

Who would have thought Christina Aguilera would make a convincing Cher? This year, the Ain’t No Other Man singer opted to dress up as her Burlesque co-star, Cher, who played Tess Scali, the hard-knock club owner. In a video posted to Instagram, Aguilera even lip-synced Cher’s iconic line, “Wagon Wheel Watusi.”

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies

Former Victorious co-stars Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies reunited to bring us some Showgirls glamour. The stars paid homage to the 1995 Paul Verhoeven-directed cult classic/erotic thriller and (rather convincingly) transformed into Gina Gershon and Elizabeth Berkley.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber isn’t always known for being the most fashionable of celebrities, but with his wife Hailey Bieber at his side, the pair looked adorable as The Flintstones characters Pebbles and Bam Bam. The couple even got their two dogs dressed up in matching costumes to pose for photos.

Adele

During her Las Vegas residency, Adele took to the stage dressed as Morticia Addams to sing “Hello from the other side.” In a floor-length gown and gold jewels, the singer brought the spooky festivities to Sin City.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer delivers on her Halloween costume every year, but in 2023 her festive spirit reached new heights. The actor posted a movie-like trailer to Instagram featuring herself as The Bride of Frankenstein, and her young son as Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

As is usually the case for Palmer, she’s shared a number of different Halloween costumes to social media, including a copy-cat film poster for the Disney movie Life-Size starring Lindsay Lohan.

Paris Hilton

This year, Paris Hilton is paying homage to the queens of pop music. The hotel heiress and business mogul dressed as Britney Spears in the Toxic music video, complete with a chunky, antennae cellphone (that also functioned as a clutch bag).

Hilton was also inspired by Katy Perry and donned a frilly, latex bodysuit and mushroom cap to match a viral fashion look from Perry’s Las Vegas residency this year.

Ed Sheeran

Sometimes at Halloween, it’s best to work with what you already have. Singer Ed Sheeran put his natural red hair to good use in his creepy Chucky costume, which he wore on stage in Las Vegas on Oct. 30.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian might be looking to quash sibling beef with sister Kim Kardashian — or at the very least, is taking some fashion inspiration from her. Though the siblings have been publicly feuding about Kourtney’s wedding for many months now, Kourtney recreated Kim’s 2013 Met Gala look.

The floral dress was not well-received at the MET, but Kourtney was able to show-off her pregnant belly in the floor-length gown, just as Kim did at the time.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Host of popular web series Chicken Shop Date Amelia Dimoldenberg proved that not all of the best Halloween costumes are sexy.

The internet personality chose to dress as Mr. Bean this year — and even shared a warning for any prospective Chicken Shop Date participants before posting the photos to Instagram. Hopefully Dimoldenberg, whose interview-style show documents her search for love, can still find a romantic connection able to see past the tweed jacket.

Heidi Klum

Of course, one can’t discuss celebrity Halloween costumes without a nod to the queen of the holiday, Heidi Klum. Though Klum dons an impressive and elaborate costume every year — and last year won the internet over with her life-like, giant worm costume — the model and TV host took a different approach this time around.

Klum donned a massive, frilly pink cape and scaly-looking facial prosthetics to complete her look. Though she has yet to unveil the full outfit, the internet is already abuzz with guesses as to what the former supermodel is dressed as. Any thoughts?