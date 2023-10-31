2 arrests made after man seen running with gun in Waterloo on Monday afternoon

See more sharing options

Regional police say two people were arrested after witnesses spotted a man running with a gun on Monday afternoon in Waterloo.

Officers received multiple calls about a man who was seen running with a gun before climbing into a vehicle, according to police.

Police say officers tracked the suspect vehicle down the road near State and Hickory streets.

The officers found the airsoft gun inside the vehicle and seized it alongside a baton as well, according to a release.

An 18-year-old man from Waterloo and a 20-year-old man from Brampton were arrested and are facing several charges including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and being disguised with intent.