Woman dies after being hit by van while walking in northeast Edmonton

Police are investigating a hit-and-run they say led to the death of a woman walking in northeast Edmonton on Monday night.

Police said officers were called to a collision in the area of Victoria Trail and the Yellowhead Trail overpass at about 9:15 p.m.

Police said they were told a woman was walking west across the northbound lanes of Victoria Trail “against the light” when she was hit by what witnesses told them was a blue minivan.

According to police, the van then “sped away from the collision scene,” heading north on Victoria Trail.

Witnesses came to try to help the woman after she was hit. However, police said she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics when they arrived.

Police said they are trying to find the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

“(Investigators) believe the suspect vehicle would have sustained damage to its front end, also possibly to its hood and windshield,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with video or information that could help with the investigation can call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.