British hockey groups to mandate neck guards after Adam Johnson death

Three U.K. hockey associations will mandate players wear neck guards in the wake of Adam Johnson’s death in England over the weekend.

The English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA), Ice Hockey UK and Scottish Ice Hockey all announced rule changes Monday after Johnson, 29, had his neck cut by a skate blade during a game in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) on Saturday.

“The EIHA makes a ‘strong recommendation’ that all players at all levels across English Ice Hockey use an approved Ice Hockey Neck Guard/Protector whilst participating in all on ice activities. This ‘strong recommendation’ is in place until 31 December 2023, after which it will become a mandatory requirement. It is not mandatory with immediate effect due to anticipated supply issues,” a statement from the organization reads.

“As in all sports, the safety of our players must take precedence above all else. We are firmly committed to our obligation to exhaust every possible means to ensure that a tragic incident of this nature never befalls our sport again.”

Ice Hockey UK and Scottish Ice Hockey’s statements read similar to the EIHA’s, in which they announce a series of other measures. The EIHA governs all levels of hockey in England and Wales below the EIHL, which Johnson was playing in. Ice Hockey UK governs British national teams, while Scottish Ice Hockey regulates the game in Scotland.

Neck guards are not mandatory in the EIHL. Global News contacted the EIHL for comment but did not receive a response by publication time. Players in the U.K. have been allowed to play without neck guards after they turn 18.

Johnson, a Minnesota native who played 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, was on the ice for the EIHL’s Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered the skate cut during the second period.

South Yorkshire Police said Monday they’re investigating the incident.

Johnson’s death and its aftermath has reverberated around the hockey world, with moments of silence held around the NHL and the Penguins adding “AJ 47” decals to their helmets.

The hockey world is also wondering what steps should be taken to prevent it from happening again.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Hayley Wickenheiser called for mandated neck protection at “every level in hockey” Monday.

Wickenheiser completed medical school after her women’s hockey career with Canada and currently works as a doctor and an assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

She said not wearing protection poses far too great a risk, even if it’s not in style.

“I know it may not pass the ‘cool’ factor but it’s time for mandatory neck protection at every level in hockey. The risk is far too great not to,” Wickenheiser said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

My deepest condolences to Adam's family and the extended hockey family.

Such a terrible loss of a young life. I know it may not pass the 'cool' factor but it's time for mandatory neck protection at every level in hockey. The risk is far too great not to. https://t.co/YvUoMn7qTl — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) October 29, 2023

Although neck guards are not mandatory in the NHL, the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League require players to wear neck guards.

It’s also obligatory for Hockey Canada players registered in minor or women’s hockey.

The Canadian Press reported on Monday that the Western Hockey League is reviewing its position on mandatory neck guards following Johnson’s death.

Bauer, which manufactures hockey equipment, called for a mandate on neck protection Monday and the development of new guidelines to ensure the mandate is enforced across leagues of all levels.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), which governs the sport worldwide, said in its latest rulebook that players are recommended to properly wear a neck laceration protection.

“Players who play in senior categories but are of the age as ‘Under 20’ and ‘Under 18’ categories must wear the appropriate protective equipment of these U20 and U18 categories in accordance with the specific rules,” the IIHF rules state.

Global News did not receive a response from the IIHF by publication time Monday.

Global News also reached out to the NHL and players’ association for comment.

NHL players, coaches react

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie, who co-owns the Warroad Hockey equipment and apparel company named after his hometown in Minnesota, said Monday he received roughly 100 texts from other players inquiring about cut-resistant materials, and that the entire inventory sold out Sunday.

Winnipeg Jets interim head coach Scott Arniel was a forward for the Buffalo Sabres when his teammate, goalie Clint Malarchuk, took a skate blade to the neck on March 22, 1989.

“I was firsthand and I saw this happen in a game myself, and it’s one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen,” Arniel told reporters in Winnipeg Monday.

“Where it goes next, I know in minor hockey that it’s already a rule and in junior hockey, so we’ll see. The league is probably going to look into this and they’ll make a decision moving forward.”

Malarchuk survived the life-threatening injury but developed post-traumatic stress disorder. Former Montreal Canadiens forward Richard Zednik suffered a similar incident in 2008.

Boston Bruins forward Jakub Lauko avoided a serious injury as recently as last Tuesday when he took a skate blade near his left eye after falling to the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, who coached his sons in Connecticut before taking the Montreal job, was close to a similar situation when 16-year-old high school player Teddy Balkind died in Greenwich, Conn., after his neck was cut by another player’s skate in January 2022.

USA Hockey, the national body that oversees the sport in the U.S., recommends players wear neck guards, but does not mandate them.

St. Louis said he’s strongly in favour of requiring under-18 and under-20 players to wear neck protection, but isn’t sure we’ll see it in the NHL.

“Maybe yes, but I don’t think it will in the NHL, but that’s my opinion,” St. Louis said. “I’d be really in favour of under-18 and under-20-year-olds having more protection because accidents happen, especially having been close to it two years ago.”

Jets centre Mark Scheifele expects there to be many conversations about increased neck protection in the coming days, much like after Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane sustained a severe wrist injury due to a skate blade cut last year.

“When Evander Kane got his wrist cut, we obviously evaluated more wrist protections and stuff like that,” Scheifele said Monday.

“I’m sure there’s going to be talks about it and it’ll come down to kind of more of an individual decision on what to do.”

— with files from The Canadian Press