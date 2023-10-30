Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Workers reject MPI’s latest offer as lengthy strike continues

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 10:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Workers reject MPI’s latest offer as lengthy strike continues'
Workers reject MPI’s latest offer as lengthy strike continues
The MPI strike lasting more than two months will continue after the union representing the workers rejected an offer from the employer Monday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The MPI strike lasting more than two months will continue after the union representing the workers rejected an offer from the employer Monday.

MGEU members voting “overwhelmingly” to turn down the offer, according to union president Kyle Ross.

“Our members have spoken, and after 9 weeks on the picket line, they are standing firm in their fight for fairness,” Ross said.

The strike has been going since August 28 and the union is requesting MPI return to the bargaining table as soon as possible. Meanwhile, picketing will resume Tuesday.

“There has been a disconnect between the new government’s messages of support for our members and what we have seen from the employer at the bargaining table,” Ross said.

Trending Now

In a statement to Global News, MPI says it is committed to continuing to work with MGEU to resolve the dispute and bringing 1700 employees back to work.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on World
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices