Workers reject MPI’s latest offer as lengthy strike continues

Send this page to someone via email

The MPI strike lasting more than two months will continue after the union representing the workers rejected an offer from the employer Monday.

MGEU members voting “overwhelmingly” to turn down the offer, according to union president Kyle Ross.

“Our members have spoken, and after 9 weeks on the picket line, they are standing firm in their fight for fairness,” Ross said.

The strike has been going since August 28 and the union is requesting MPI return to the bargaining table as soon as possible. Meanwhile, picketing will resume Tuesday.

“There has been a disconnect between the new government’s messages of support for our members and what we have seen from the employer at the bargaining table,” Ross said.

In a statement to Global News, MPI says it is committed to continuing to work with MGEU to resolve the dispute and bringing 1700 employees back to work.