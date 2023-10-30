Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP close highway east of Calgary following serious collision

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 8:49 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Airdrie RCMP have shut down a highway east of Calgary following a serious collision.

Officers are on the scene of Highway 9, just north of Highway 564, about 17 kilometres east of the city’s boundary.

Highway 9 has been shut down in the area, RCMP said just after 6 p.m. Monday. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 564 to the south of site on Highway 9, and Highway 566 to the north.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist will be working in the area and traffic expect to be diverted for around four hours, well into the evening.

There was no word on the extent of the injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

More on Calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices