RCMP close highway east of Calgary following serious collision

Airdrie RCMP have shut down a highway east of Calgary following a serious collision.
Officers are on the scene of Highway 9, just north of Highway 564, about 17 kilometres east of the city’s boundary.
Highway 9 has been shut down in the area, RCMP said just after 6 p.m. Monday. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 564 to the south of site on Highway 9, and Highway 566 to the north.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist will be working in the area and traffic expect to be diverted for around four hours, well into the evening.
There was no word on the extent of the injuries or how many vehicles were involved.
— More to come…
