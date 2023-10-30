RCMP close highway east of Calgary following serious collision

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie RCMP have shut down a highway east of Calgary following a serious collision.

Officers are on the scene of Highway 9, just north of Highway 564, about 17 kilometres east of the city’s boundary.

Highway 9 has been shut down in the area, RCMP said just after 6 p.m. Monday. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 564 to the south of site on Highway 9, and Highway 566 to the north.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist will be working in the area and traffic expect to be diverted for around four hours, well into the evening.

There was no word on the extent of the injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

#Airdrie Rural RCMP are currently on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 9, just north of Highway 564. At this time, traffic cannot travel on Highway 9. Traffic will be diverted for approximately 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/o45zJGOqzK — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) October 31, 2023

— More to come…