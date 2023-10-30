Woman suffers serious injuries in stabbing near Toronto Metropolitan University

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has serious injuries after she was stabbed in central Toronto on Monday evening.

Toronto police said a woman was stabbed near Church and Granby streets, the area just above Toronto Metropolitan University, after 6 p.m.

Paramedics told Global News they rushed a woman to hospital from the area with serious injuries. They said she was in stable condition.

Police said the woman was found to have been stabbed when officers arrived at the scene. A male suspect fled the scene, according to investigators.

Both Granby Street and part of Church Street were closed on Monday evening as police investigated.