Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman suffers serious injuries in stabbing near Toronto Metropolitan University

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 7:24 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman has serious injuries after she was stabbed in central Toronto on Monday evening.

Toronto police said a woman was stabbed near Church and Granby streets, the area just above Toronto Metropolitan University, after 6 p.m.

Paramedics told Global News they rushed a woman to hospital from the area with serious injuries. They said she was in stable condition.

Police said the woman was found to have been stabbed when officers arrived at the scene. A male suspect fled the scene, according to investigators.

Both Granby Street and part of Church Street were closed on Monday evening as police investigated.

Click to play video: 'Renewed calls for bail reform after Toronto shooting'
Renewed calls for bail reform after Toronto shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices