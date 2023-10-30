Menu

Canada

No serious injuries after small plane crashes in South Surrey: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 6:56 pm
Plane bursts into flames upon impact near South Surrey
Global News video shows the aftermath of a small plane crashed near Crescent Beach in White Rock on Monday afternoon. Video shows what appears to be a small plane with engine issues flying minutes before.
RCMP are investigating after a small plane crashed in South Surrey, B.C., on Monday afternoon.

In a media release, Surrey RCMP said it was called to the 3100-block of McBride Avenue, near the area of Blackie Spit, around 2:30 p.m.

Video from the scene showed the small aircraft fully engulfed in flames.

3 people killed in Chilliwack plane crash
Police said the pilot appeared to be the only one on board when the plane went down, and that they had only suffered minor injuries.

The pilot was taken to hospital, and there was no other damage or injuries reported, police said.

More to come…

 

