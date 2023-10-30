No serious injuries after small plane crashes in South Surrey: RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are investigating after a small plane crashed in South Surrey, B.C., on Monday afternoon.

In a media release, Surrey RCMP said it was called to the 3100-block of McBride Avenue, near the area of Blackie Spit, around 2:30 p.m.

Video from the scene showed the small aircraft fully engulfed in flames.

2:09 3 people killed in Chilliwack plane crash

Police said the pilot appeared to be the only one on board when the plane went down, and that they had only suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The pilot was taken to hospital, and there was no other damage or injuries reported, police said.

More to come…