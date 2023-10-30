Police search for suspect in Ajax sandwich shop robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Durham say they are searching for a man who robbed a Mr. Sub restaurant in Ajax and threatened to spray an employee with an unknown substance.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to the sandwich shop at 570 Westney Road South, which is just south of Clements Road West, on Sunday afternoon where an active robbery was taking place.

The suspect allegedly entered the store demanding cash and threatened to spray an employee with a substance in his hand, police said.

Officers said the suspect had fled the scene by the time they arrived.

He is described as a five-foot-eight male, between 44 and 55 years old, slim, and with a clean-shaven face.

The suspect was also reportedly wearing sunglasses, a black mask, a black leather jacket, and grey camouflage cargo pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with camera footage, dash cam footage, or new information about this incident to reach out to the Major Crime Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.