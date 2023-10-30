Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for suspect in Ajax sandwich shop robbery

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 4:55 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Durham say they are searching for a man who robbed a Mr. Sub restaurant in Ajax and threatened to spray an employee with an unknown substance.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to the sandwich shop at 570 Westney Road South, which is just south of Clements Road West, on Sunday afternoon where an active robbery was taking place.

The suspect allegedly entered the store demanding cash and threatened to spray an employee with a substance in his hand, police said.

Officers said the suspect had fled the scene by the time they arrived.

He is described as a five-foot-eight male, between 44 and 55 years old, slim, and with a clean-shaven face.

Trending Now

The suspect was also reportedly wearing sunglasses, a black mask, a black leather jacket, and grey camouflage cargo pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with camera footage, dash cam footage, or new information about this incident to reach out to the Major Crime Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices