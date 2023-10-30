Menu

Education

Child-care workers get $2 hourly pay raise in British Columbia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2023 4:44 pm
Daycare workers at British Columbia's licensed child care facilities will receive a $2-per-hour pay increase starting Jan. 1.
Daycare workers at British Columbia's licensed child care facilities will receive a $2-per-hour pay increase starting Jan. 1. Children play at a daycare in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Daycare workers at British Columbia’s licensed child-care facilities will receive a $2-per-hour pay increase starting Jan. 1.

Grace Lore, B.C.’s minister of state for child care, says in a statement that daycare workers play a vital role in the early development of children and are critical for families and the economy.

B.C.’s Education and Child Care Ministry says the $2-per-hour raise and previous wage boosts totalling $4 an hour since 2018 will increase the hourly wage for early childhood educators to $28 per hour.

The ministry says early childhood educators who hold specialized certificates for infant, toddler and special needs education are also eligible for up to $3,000 extra per year.

The ministry says those with specialized training are needed to provide access to quality, inclusive child care for families.

The B.C. government launched a recruitment and retention plan for childhood educators in 2018, which it says has helped more families find child care that meets their needs.

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

