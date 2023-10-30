‘Every community is feeling it’: B.C. retail coalition urges crime crackdown

Send this page to someone via email

A group of prominent B.C. retailers and community groups have banded together to create a new public safety coalition in response to what they are calling a “crisis” of violent crime, vandalism and shoplifting.

The group, known as “SOS: Save Our Streets” includes some of the province’s best-known companies, such as London Drugs, Aritzia, and Save On Foods.

It is urging the public to reach out to their local representatives to demand they address public safety concerns.

“Every British Columbian knows the escalation in crime and violence in our communities has reached epidemic proportions and governments need to step up and do their jobs to make our streets safer,” said London Drugs President Clint Mahlman, who is also a SOS founding member.

The group says federal and provincial governments can’t succeed by addressing “singular aspects” of the problem, such as drug decriminalization, policing resources or mental-health reform.

“Governments at all levels have responded in piecemeal fashion but are not acting in unison or with any sense of urgency as street-level problems continue to grow,” said Mahlman.

“We want to see measurable results that are shared with British Columbians. There’s an urgency that all of us see at street level, and we need governments to recognize the urgency.”

Karen Kuwica of the Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association says community groups and local businesses have been expressing their concerns about the issues for years.

“The crimes and violence we’re talking about aren’t limited to Vancouver or the Lower Mainland, they are right across our province, every community is feeling it, and now we have the chance to speak up together,” said Kuwica.

The group says retailers are facing growing losses from theft, and that added to increased security is costing an average family in B.C. an extra $500 a year.

Vancouver police announced last week that a crackdown on violent and chronic shoplifters had ended in 258 arrests and the recovery of almost $57,000 in stolen goods.

— with files from the Canadian Press