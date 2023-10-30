N.S. high school employee charged with voyeurism after washroom incident: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia high school employee is facing charges of voyeurism and forcible confinement after an incident in the women’s washroom at the school.

According to Annapolis District RCMP, officers were called to the school on Gates Avenue in Middleton, N.S. on Oct. 20. It was reported that a youth had been in a bathroom stall when she “observed a ladder being placed immediately outside the stall.”

“She then observed a man, who is an employee of the school, on the ladder, peering down on her,” RCMP said in a release.

Police allege the man initially prevented the victim from leaving the stall because the ladder was in the way. Another person then entered the washroom, and “the man left with the ladder.”

RCMP noted the victim was not physically injured.

Three days later, Ronald Blair Weatherby, 52, of Upper Granville was arrested and has since been charged.

He was released with conditions, including that he not be at the high school or have contact with several people, including the victim.

His next court appearance is Jan. 15, 2024.

“Annapolis District RCMP and the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education and are working collaboratively to offer supports to the victim,” RCMP said.

In a statement, Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education spokesperson Kristen Loyst said they are aware that charges have been laid against a staff member at Middleton Regional High School, who has since been removed from his duties.

She said the staff member “did not provide direct support to students.”

“We are fully cooperating with the RCMP in their investigation and are working collaboratively with them to support the victim,” Loyst said, adding that they are unable to comment further on matters that are under investigation or before the courts.

“The school’s priority continues to be the safety and well-being of students. The school is communicating with families, and staff are focused on supporting students. A school counsellor is available to any MRHS students who may need additional support.”