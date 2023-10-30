Menu

Canada

Sask. government to announce details of PST rebate on new home construction

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2023 1:28 pm
Canada Housing Market View image in full screen
On Monday, the Saskatchewan government will announce program details of a PST rebate on the construction of new homes to address affordability. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Saskatchewan government is to announce the details of a program offering a PST rebate on the construction of new homes.

The government says it’s going to rebate 42 per cent of the provincial sales tax for the program.

The province also plans to announce grants to people looking to build secondary suites.

Saskatchewan says the programs aim to address affordability by making new homes and rental units less expensive.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

