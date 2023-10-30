Sask. government to announce details of PST rebate on new home construction

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatchewan government is to announce the details of a program offering a PST rebate on the construction of new homes.

The government says it’s going to rebate 42 per cent of the provincial sales tax for the program.

The province also plans to announce grants to people looking to build secondary suites.

Saskatchewan says the programs aim to address affordability by making new homes and rental units less expensive.