City of Calgary lifts outdoor water restrictions as cold weather expected to reduce use

The City of Calgary says it is lifting its outdoor water restrictions, but it’s still asking residents to use water wisely.

Officials say the restrictions, which have been in effect for two months, will be removed Tuesday.

They were implemented in mid-August due to record low flows in the Bow and Elbow rivers that supply the city and other downstream communities across the Prairies.

City officials say they expect decreasing temperatures and seasonal shifts in water use to stabilize demand.

They say the restrictions helped to save 1.5 billion litres of water, which is the equivalent of 606 Olympic-size swimming pools.

It was the first time that the city had asked its residents to reduce their outdoor water use due to drought, but city officials note that local climate modelling suggests Calgary will continue to experience more severe and frequent weather events in the future.