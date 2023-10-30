Menu

Crime

13-year-old boy charged after 15-year-old boy stabbed in Pickering

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 2:58 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Durham Regional Police say a 13-year-old boy has been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Pickering.

Police responded to an armed person call Friday evening in the area of Kingston Road and Orchard Valley Court.

Police said once on scene, a 15-year-old victim was found suffering from a stab wound and the suspect had fled.

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect was known to him, police said.

On Sunday, the 13-year-old suspect turned himself in and was held for a bail hearing, police said.

He faces several charges, including assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, as well as possessing a weapon dangerous to the public and failure to comply with undertaking.

The victim’s condition is now reported to be stable.

