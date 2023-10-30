Stabbing at Halloween party in north end of Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say one person has minor injuries after being stabbed in the leg at a Halloween party on the weekend.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, investigators said officers were called to a home near Stone Road and Watson Parkway after receiving several reports of a disturbance.

Police said the incident occurred outside the house.

An 18-year-old Brampton man tried to get involved to calm the situation down until he reportedly felt a sharp pain in his leg.

Authorities said he saw a cut in his pants and that he was bleeding.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital.

Investigators said the people involved in the incident wore construction worker costumes.