Crime

Stabbing at Halloween party in north end of Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 30, 2023 10:40 am
Police said the victim noticed his pants were cut and he was bleeding after he tried to intervene in s situation outside a home at a Halloween party on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police said the victim noticed his pants were cut and he was bleeding after he tried to intervene in s situation outside a home at a Halloween party on Saturday. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say one person has minor injuries after being stabbed in the leg at a Halloween party on the weekend.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, investigators said officers were called to a home near Stone Road and Watson Parkway after receiving several reports of a disturbance.

Police said the incident occurred outside the house.

An 18-year-old Brampton man tried to get involved to calm the situation down until he reportedly felt a sharp pain in his leg.

Authorities said he saw a cut in his pants and that he was bleeding.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital.

Investigators said the people involved in the incident wore construction worker costumes.

