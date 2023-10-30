Stabbing at Halloween party in north end of Guelph

Guelph police say one person has minor injuries after being stabbed in the leg at a Halloween party on the weekend.
Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, investigators said officers were called to a home near Stone Road and Watson Parkway after receiving several reports of a disturbance.
Police said the incident occurred outside the house.
An 18-year-old Brampton man tried to get involved to calm the situation down until he reportedly felt a sharp pain in his leg.
Authorities said he saw a cut in his pants and that he was bleeding.
Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital.
Investigators said the people involved in the incident wore construction worker costumes.
