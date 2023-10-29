Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Unlike frigid conditions in 2003, weather forecast looks good for Heritage Classic

By Steven Sandor The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2023 3:42 pm
Oilers ready for Heritage Classic View image in full screen
The Edmonton Oilers practice at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Reid Wilkins/630 CHED
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Temperatures were expected to be more comfortable for the NHL’s Heritage Classic on Sunday than they were for the event’s inaugural edition 20 years ago at Commonwealth Stadium.

Oilers fan Brent Oliver braved the frigid conditions in 2003 and was excited to return for this year’s outdoor game between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. Forecasters expected the temperature to hover around the freezing mark with mostly cloudy conditions for the late-afternoon puck drop.

Like many of the 57,167 fans who saw the Montreal Canadiens beat the Oilers 4-3 in 2003, Oliver’s lasting memory was the -18 C temperature with a wind chill that made it feel like -30 C.

“I left in the third (period) last time because after the alumni game and main game, I was frozen to the core,” recalled Oliver. “It took me three days to warm up.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers and Flames have both struggled in the early going this season. Calgary entered play Sunday with a 2-5-1 record, slightly better than Edmonton’s 1-5-1 mark.

Both teams heard choruses of boos in 3-0 home losses on Thursday night. The St. Louis Blues shut out the Flames and the Oilers fell to the New York Rangers.

Trending Now

Reigning NHL MVP Connor McDavid, who has missed the last two games due to an upper-body injury, was expected to return for Edmonton.

Pre-game festivities were set to kick off on Sunday afternoon with a free concert by alternative rock band Beaches at nearby Clarke Stadium. Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees Nickelback were tabbed to provide the second-intermission entertainment.

Ticket sales were strong for the game with Ticketmaster’s website showing only resale tickets available as of early Sunday afternoon.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices