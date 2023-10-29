Menu

Traffic

500 vehicles stopped, 34 licences suspended in North Battleford, Sask., road-safey blitz

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 29, 2023 2:01 pm
Police pulled over 500 vehicles in a North Battleford, Sask., road safety initiative that took place Oct. 19-21. View image in full screen
Global News
Police pulled over 500 vehicles as part of a road safety initiative in North Battleford and issued 34 license suspensions related to cannabis and alcohol.

The Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan partnered with officers from the Saskatoon Police Service, Battleford Community Safety Officers, and the Battleford RCMP to focus on road safety in North Battleford and surrounding highways Oct. 19-21.

“Through this traffic safety initiative, our officers continued to educate the public (on) safe driving practices and the impacts of cannabis use,” said Staff Sgt. Kevin Williamson of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan.

“Cannabis remains in your body for a long time. For perspective, when considering whether it’s safe for you to operate a vehicle or not, when inhaled, cannabis effects can begin immediately and last several hours.”

Williamson said the effects can last even longer when cannabis is ingested. “When deciding whether to get behind the wheel, always make sure that, if you have used cannabis or any THC products, you choose other options for a safe ride to your destination.”

Police issued 26 license suspensions for testing positive for THC by using an approved screening device. Eight suspensions resulted from blood-alcohol content levels between .04 and .08, according to tests on an approved screening device.

Police charged one person for having cannabis in a motor vehicle. Three people were charged for having open alcohol in vehicle.

Police issued 173 tickets for various offences such as speeding, distracted driving and seatbelts. Police issued 244 warnings, 32 vehicles were impounded, and 12 vehicle inspections were conducted.

 

 

