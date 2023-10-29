Menu

Crime

Man charged with fatally shooting dog after argument on Toronto street

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 29, 2023 10:45 am
Toronto police say the accused ran away after allegedly shooting the dog. View image in full screen
Toronto police say the accused ran away after allegedly shooting the dog. Isaac Callan/Global News
An 18-year-old faces multiple charges after he was accused by police of fatally shooting a dog in the heart of Toronto.

On Sept. 26 at around 11 p.m., police were called to a shooting around Church Street and Wellesley Street East.

Two men allegedly got into an argument before one left. The man who left then returned not long after, this time with a gun, police said.

Trending Now

The man with the gun allegedly shot and killed a dog belonging to the man he was arguing with and ran away.

An 18-year-old from Toronto has been charged with four separate offences, including killing a dog and discharging a firearm recklessly.

