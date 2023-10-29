Man charged with fatally shooting dog after argument on Toronto street

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old faces multiple charges after he was accused by police of fatally shooting a dog in the heart of Toronto.

On Sept. 26 at around 11 p.m., police were called to a shooting around Church Street and Wellesley Street East.

Two men allegedly got into an argument before one left. The man who left then returned not long after, this time with a gun, police said.

The man with the gun allegedly shot and killed a dog belonging to the man he was arguing with and ran away.

An 18-year-old from Toronto has been charged with four separate offences, including killing a dog and discharging a firearm recklessly.