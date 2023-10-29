Menu

Mississauga, Ont., roads closed for hours after man struck by vehicle

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 29, 2023 11:07 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Two roads in Mississauga, Ont., were closed for hours Saturday night after a man was struck by a vehicle.

Peel Regional Police said the collision took place at 6:45 p.m. around Mississauga Balley Boulevard and Central Parkway East.

A man walking in the area was hit by a vehicle and taken to a trauma centre, according to police. He was reportedly in stable and non-life-threatening condition.

Portions of Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Central Parkway East were both closed on Saturday evening, with significant delays in the area.

Police said the road was clear hours later, after 1 a.m. Sunday.

