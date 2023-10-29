Man dies after overnight shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after an overnight shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives just after midnight on Sunday to investigate reports of a shooting.

Police said a man had died and homicide detectives had taken control of the investigation.

Peel paramedics said that the victim had no vital signs when they arrived at the scene around 12:07 a.m.

There is no threat to public safety, police said. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.