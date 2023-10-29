Menu

Crime

Man dies after overnight shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 29, 2023 9:39 am
Closeup of the side of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. View image in full screen
Paramedics said the shooting victim had no vital signs when they arrived at the scene. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man has died after an overnight shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives just after midnight on Sunday to investigate reports of a shooting.

Police said a man had died and homicide detectives had taken control of the investigation.

Peel paramedics said that the victim had no vital signs when they arrived at the scene around 12:07 a.m.

Trending Now

There is no threat to public safety, police said. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

