Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Forge FC wins fourth CPL championship at home with 2-1 win over Cavalry FC

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 28, 2023 9:00 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A late extra-time goal from substitute Tristian Borges gave Forge FC their fourth Canadian Premier League (CPL) championship win in five seasons.

The Hamilton-based club beat Cavalry FC 2-1 in a match the Calgary-based team outshot their opponent and had the line share of possession after 120 minutes.

It took 101 minutes of play before the game saw its first goal with Cavalry’s Ali Musse, the 2023 Players’ Player of the Year, slamming a ball into the corner of Golden Glove keeper Triston Henry’s net.

Story continues below advertisement

But Forge would get that one back before the first half of extra time was finished on a looping cross in added time from forward Béni Badibanga Diata that fooled Cavlary keeper Marc Carducci.

Carducci, who faced four shots on target, would be fooled again minutes later on a looping corner from Borges that would fly into the net untouched in the 111th minute.

Forge’s Henry would see 21 shots and make five saves including a key stop late on Musse in the 81st minute of regulation time.

Trending Now

Forge is the first-ever CPL team to win a championship on home soil and the first winner of the new championship trophy, the North Star Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

Close to 14,000 watched the game at Tim Horton’s Field.

Calvary was hoping to be the first team to do the league double, having won the race in the 2023 regular season.

Forge’s appearance was their fifth in a championship game.

It’s the second time Cavalry has made the CPL final, losing out both times to Forge FC.

 

More on Sports

Sponsored content

AdChoices