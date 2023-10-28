B.C. officers could face charges in fatal Campbell River police-involved shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with British Columbia’s independent police watchdog probing the shooting death of a man more than two years ago are asking the province’s prosecution service to consider charges against three RCMP officers.

A statement from B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office says it has submitted a report to the prosecution service for consideration of charges related to the July 2021 incident in Campbell River on Vancouver Island.

The statement says Ronald MacDonald, IIO’s chief civilian director, has reviewed the evidence and determined there are reasonable grounds to believe that “three officers may have committed offences in relation to various uses of force.”

2:15 Family demands ‘Justice for Jared’ after RCMP involved shooting

It says an interaction took place between a man and police at the drive-thru window of a local business, during which police fired shots and the driver of the vehicle was killed.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier reports identified the victim as 38-year-old Jared Lowndes of Campbell River.

The statement says in order to approve any charges, the prosecution service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO and that prosecution is in the public interest.