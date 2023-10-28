Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. officers could face charges in fatal Campbell River police-involved shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2023 5:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Officers may be charged in death of Campbell River, B.C. man'
Officers may be charged in death of Campbell River, B.C. man
B.C's police watchdog says three RCMP officers could face charges in connection to the death of a man in Campbell River. 38-year-old Jared Lowndes was fatally shot by police on July 8, 2021. At the time, RCMP said a confrontation occurred between the Wet'suwet'en man and the officers at a Tim Horton’s parking lot – Dec 2, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Investigators with British Columbia’s independent police watchdog probing the shooting death of a man more than two years ago are asking the province’s prosecution service to consider charges against three RCMP officers.

A statement from B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office says it has submitted a report to the prosecution service for consideration of charges related to the July 2021 incident in Campbell River on Vancouver Island.

The statement says Ronald MacDonald, IIO’s chief civilian director, has reviewed the evidence and determined there are reasonable grounds to believe that “three officers may have committed offences in relation to various uses of force.”

Click to play video: 'Family demands ‘Justice for Jared’ after RCMP involved shooting'
Family demands ‘Justice for Jared’ after RCMP involved shooting
Trending Now

It says an interaction took place between a man and police at the drive-thru window of a local business, during which police fired shots and the driver of the vehicle was killed.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier reports identified the victim as 38-year-old Jared Lowndes of Campbell River.

The statement says in order to approve any charges, the prosecution service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO and that prosecution is in the public interest.

More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices