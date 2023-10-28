Menu

Crime

36 illegal firearms recovered near Canada-U.S. border, suspects outstanding

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 28, 2023 2:50 pm
FILE PHOTO. Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they believe to be firearms smuggling in the Port Lambton area. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they believe to be firearms smuggling in the Port Lambton area. File photo
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for two suspects after 36 illegal firearms were recovered along the Canada-U.S. near Corunna, Ont., in what police are calling a suspected firearms smuggling incident.

Police say law enforcement was notified early Thursday about a suspicious jet ski in the Port Lambton area.

Two people were traveling on the St. Clair River, which is located along the Canada-U.S. border.

Officials found 36 illegal firearms but the two people and jet ski remain outstanding.

Police believe the suspects may have fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

