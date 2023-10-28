36 illegal firearms recovered near Canada-U.S. border, suspects outstanding

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for two suspects after 36 illegal firearms were recovered along the Canada-U.S. near Corunna, Ont., in what police are calling a suspected firearms smuggling incident.

Police say law enforcement was notified early Thursday about a suspicious jet ski in the Port Lambton area.

Two people were traveling on the St. Clair River, which is located along the Canada-U.S. border.

Officials found 36 illegal firearms but the two people and jet ski remain outstanding.

Police believe the suspects may have fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).