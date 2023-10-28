Downtown stabbing injures 2 men in Toronto laneway

See more sharing options

Two people were stabbed after a fight in a downtown Toronto laneway early Saturday morning.

Police say officers were called to the area of King Street and Spadina Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. for reports of an altercation in a laneway.

Toronto police said two men were stabbed during the incident and taken to hospital. The pair, both in their 30s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area, according to police, who were unable to release more details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.