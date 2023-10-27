Menu

Sports

Bombers dump Stamps in regular season finale, finish 14-4

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 11:39 pm
Click to play video: 'DT on the Bombers: Regular season recap'
DT on the Bombers: Regular season recap
What grade should the Bombers get for their regular season? Which team award winners will win league awards? Who will Winnipeg meet in West Final? The voice of the Bombers, 680 CJOB's Derek Taylor recaps the Bombers regular season and looks ahead to who the Blue could meet Nov. 11.
Despite sitting several starters, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers wrapped up another regular season full of wins on a victorious note.

The Bombers picked up a 36-13 win over the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium to finish the season at 14-4, good for first in the West.

It is just the fifth time in franchise history the team has won at least 14 games in a season, and the second straight campaign they’ve reached the mark after last year’s 15-3 record.

Quarterback Dru Brown tossed two touchdown passes and Sergio Castillo booted five field goals in a game that meant nothing for the Bombers in the standings as they had already locked up the division last week.

Zach Collaros, Nic Demski, Willie Jefferson, Adam Bighill, and Stanley Bryant were some of the regulars who sat out Friday’s game.

Bombers Most Outstanding Player Brady Oliveira had a quiet night, running the ball eight times for 36 yards, putting him at 1,530 rushing yards for the season.

He also becomes the second Canadian player in CFL history to record 2,000-plus yards from scrimmage in a single season, as he recorded 482 receiving yards during the campaign.

Rasheed Bailey and Brendan O’Leary-Orange both caught touchdowns from Brown, who finished with 239 yards passing.

The Bombers won’t play until November 11 when they host the West Final at IG Field against either the Stampeders or B.C. Lions. Those two teams square off Saturday, Nov. 4 in the West Semifinal.

 

