Crime

Toronto Police seek public’s help in sexual assault investigation

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 10:08 pm
Sketch of suspect in Toronto Police sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Sketch of suspect in Toronto Police sexual assault investigation. Toronto Police Service
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance with a sexual assault investigation.

On Sept. 18, at approximately 4 p.m., police responded to a call about a sexual assault in the Euclid Avenue and Dundas Street West area.

Police say the suspect approached the victim and engaged the victim in conversation and then sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as 5’10”, slim build, clean-shaven, large deep-set brown eyes, and black hair. He was wearing a yellow sweater and beige or yellow cargo pants.

A composite sketch of the suspect has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

