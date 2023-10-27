Toronto Police seek public’s help in sexual assault investigation

See more sharing options

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance with a sexual assault investigation.

On Sept. 18, at approximately 4 p.m., police responded to a call about a sexual assault in the Euclid Avenue and Dundas Street West area.

Police say the suspect approached the victim and engaged the victim in conversation and then sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as 5’10”, slim build, clean-shaven, large deep-set brown eyes, and black hair. He was wearing a yellow sweater and beige or yellow cargo pants.

A composite sketch of the suspect has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.