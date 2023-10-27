Menu

Traffic

Person in critical condition after Tesla crashes into Richmond restaurant

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 7:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Tesla crashes into Richmond restaurant'
Tesla crashes into Richmond restaurant
One person was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a Tesla crashed into a restaurant in Richmond. B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A person has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a car slammed into a busy Richmond restaurant Friday.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at Chung Chun Rice Hot Dog at No. 3 Road and Westminster Highway.

Footage from the scene shows a Tesla with an ‘N’ decal on the back inside the restaurant. Smashed glass was scattered everywhere and crime scene tape had been set up.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said two ambulances responded, including an advanced life support unit. Paramedics cared for one patient who was transported to hospital in critical condition.

It is not known at this time how the collision happened or the status of the person injured.

Richmond RCMP said the eastbound lanes in that intersection will be closed until further notice.

