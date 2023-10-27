Person in critical condition after Tesla crashes into Richmond restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

A person has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a car slammed into a busy Richmond restaurant Friday.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at Chung Chun Rice Hot Dog at No. 3 Road and Westminster Highway.

Footage from the scene shows a Tesla with an ‘N’ decal on the back inside the restaurant. Smashed glass was scattered everywhere and crime scene tape had been set up.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said two ambulances responded, including an advanced life support unit. Paramedics cared for one patient who was transported to hospital in critical condition.

It is not known at this time how the collision happened or the status of the person injured.

Richmond RCMP said the eastbound lanes in that intersection will be closed until further notice.