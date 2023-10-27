Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man facing multiple charges in sex assault investigation involving Oshawa daycare

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2023 5:11 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer looks at the screen in her car at a Bowmanville, Ont., shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. An 82-year-old Whitby man is facing criminal charges related to alleged sexual assault at a daycare facility. Durham Regional Police say an investigation was launched in September, following reports of alleged sexual assaults between 1967 and 1991. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer looks at the screen in her car at a Bowmanville, Ont., shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. An 82-year-old Whitby man is facing criminal charges related to alleged sexual assault at a daycare facility. Durham Regional Police say an investigation was launched in September, following reports of alleged sexual assaults between 1967 and 1991. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say an 82-year-old man who lived at an Oshawa, Ont., home that functioned as a daycare is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation.

Durham Regional Police say they began investigating in September after reports of an alleged sexual assault in the mid-1980s.

They say a complainant came forward and investigators have since been able to identify other alleged victims.

Police say the investigation found reports of alleged sexual assaults that occurred between 1967 and 1991.

They say the man that was charged lived in a home that functioned as a daycare in Oshawa.

Trending Now

Police are urging anyone who had children at the home during those years to come forward if they have concerns.

The man has been charged with gross indecency, assault, sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under the age of 14.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices