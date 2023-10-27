Crime statistics trending downward in Boundary region, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Crime statistics are trending downward in the Boundary region, say police.

Compared to this time last year, RCMP said several categories showed decreases, including property crime.

The Boundary region has two RCMP detachments: Midway, which covers Greenwood, Rock Creek, Christian Valley and Beaverdell; and Grand Forks, which also includes Christina Lake.

Police say property crime went down 35 per cent from 283 files to 184. Also down: Criminal Code offences, at 26 per cent, from 514 cases to 380 cases.

“The report further breaks down the overall file count to 36 specific categories, where 29 of these categories saw either a decrease or no change while only seven showed an increase,” said RCMP.

Below are some of the categories.

Arson: Down 4 cases (50 per cent decrease)

Auto theft: Down 3 cases (13.6 per cent decrease)

Bike theft: Down 4 cases (57 per cent decrease)

Break and enter, business: Down 5 cases (55.65 per cent decrease)

Break and enter, residence: Down 3 cases (30 per cent decrease)

Fraud: Down 14 cases (32.6 per cent decrease)

Mischief to property: Down 24 cases (31.6 per cent decrease)

Possession of stolen property: Down 3 cases (75 per cent decrease)

Theft under $5,000: Down 7 cases (15 per cent decrease)

Sex offences: Down 10 cases (55.6 per cent decrease)

Shoplifting: Down 7 cases (87.5 per cent decrease)

Theft from vehicle: Down 13 cases (48.15 per cent decrease)

Utter threats: Down 15 cases (36 per cent decrease)

Weapons offences: Down 8 cases (57 per cent decrease)

Assaults: Up 9 cases (16 per cent increase)

“There can always be one or many factors for seeing increases or decreases in our crime stats,” said Sgt. Darryl Peppler. “A decrease in crime can often be associated to just a few clients having left town, either through moving away or being incarcerated.

“Other factors include proactive patrols in high-risk areas at certain times, stronger enforcement, and use of community groups such as Citizens on Patrol.

“And one of the best factors: A person turns over a new leaf and they change their wayward behaviours.”