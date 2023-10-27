Shooting near northeast Calgary junior high school sends 1 to hospital in serious condition

Send this page to someone via email

An early Friday afternoon shooting in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Pineridge sent one person to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition and put two schools into lockdown.

Stuart Brideaux, an EMS public education officer, confirmed to Global News that a paramedic crew was called to the 200 block of Pinemill Way Northeast shortly after 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

An adult, gender not released, was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre for treatment of a gunshot wound. No other injuries have been reported.

The location of the shooting was near Clarence Sansom School, but students would not have been in class as the school has early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Calgary Board of Education officials say the incident did not occur on school property but two schools in the area — Clarence Sansom School, where students had already been dismissed, as well as Lester B. Pearson High School — were placed under lockdown. Afternoon dismissal at Lester B. Pearson was delayed but students have since been allowed to leave.

“All students are safe, and the Calgary Board of Education has established processes for schools to follow during lockdowns and emergencies,” said a CBE spokesperson in a statement to Global News. “These processes were followed by students and staff during this event.”

