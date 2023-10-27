Equine Expo takes over Saskatoon’s Prairieland Park this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s Equine Expo Trade Show is on until Sunday evening, showcasing horsemanship, equine health, and education.

“It provides an opportunity for horse owners, regardless of the discipline that they are a part of, regardless of the breed of horse that they have chosen, to come together under one roof and share amazing talent and expertise,” said Joe Ribinski, voice and announcer for the equine expo.

Ribinski said the expo is a great place to learn about the horse industry or network with others.

One of the most exciting events of the expo is the trainer challenge, in which horse trainers have four days to make as much progress as they can with an unhandled filly.

“We have three trainers who are each taking a filly. They are working with her for an hour to bring her along to see who progresses the most for riding,” said Leighann Hurlurt, agriculture manager at Prairieland Park.

Hurlurt said people in the horse industry will have the chance to watch and learn training techniques from some of the province’s best.

Arena programming will run until 9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Full arena programming can be found on the Equine Expo website.

Tradeshow booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and close two hours early at 5 p.m. on Sunday.