Municipal, provincial, federal leaders meet to create ‘more prosperous’ Manitoba

On Friday, three leaders from three levels of government met to discuss how their respective levels of government can better work together to deliver results for Manitobans.

Dan Vandal, federal minister responsible for PrairiesCan, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham gathered to discuss topics such as the revitalization of downtown Winnipeg, trade, northern infrastructure, building on Manitoba’s green economic advantage and the leading role Indigenous entrepreneurs play in the local economy of communities across Manitoba.

“Our government was elected on a mandate to deliver the best health care, the lowest costs, and the strongest economy for a united Manitoba. Our team is ready to collaborate with all levels of government to make life better together,” Kinew said.

Vandal said the government is “excited to bring people together to support unique partnerships that are unfolding in Manitoba.”

“I am confident that this constructive approach will result in a stronger and more prosperous Manitoba and Winnipeg. By working together, we can achieve more.”

In downtown Winnipeg, major changes are underway. Over the past year and a half, the federal government has spent over $100 million to revitalize the city’s core.

“Today’s meeting underscores the importance of collaboration across all governments to drive positive change for Winnipeg,” Gillingham said.

“Together with Minister Vandal and Premier Kinew, we are committed to practical solutions to renew our downtown, create economic opportunities, and address challenges like housing, homelessness, and public safety. This is teamwork in action for the citizens of Winnipeg.”