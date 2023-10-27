Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Municipal, provincial, federal leaders meet to create ‘more prosperous’ Manitoba

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 4:33 pm
On Friday, three leaders from three levels of government met to discuss how their respective levels of government can better work together to deliver results for Manitobans. . View image in full screen
On Friday, three leaders from three levels of government met to discuss how their respective levels of government can better work together to deliver results for Manitobans. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On Friday, three leaders from three levels of government met to discuss how their respective levels of government can better work together to deliver results for Manitobans.

Dan Vandal, federal minister responsible for PrairiesCan, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham gathered to discuss topics such as the revitalization of downtown Winnipeg, trade, northern infrastructure, building on Manitoba’s green economic advantage and the leading role Indigenous entrepreneurs play in the local economy of communities across Manitoba.

“Our government was elected on a mandate to deliver the best health care, the lowest costs, and the strongest economy for a united Manitoba. Our team is ready to collaborate with all levels of government to make life better together,” Kinew said.

Vandal said the government is “excited to bring people together to support unique partnerships that are unfolding in Manitoba.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I am confident that this constructive approach will result in a stronger and more prosperous Manitoba and Winnipeg. By working together, we can achieve more.”

In downtown Winnipeg, major changes are underway. Over the past year and a half, the federal government has spent over $100 million to revitalize the city’s core.

“Today’s meeting underscores the importance of collaboration across all governments to drive positive change for Winnipeg,” Gillingham said.

Trending Now

“Together with Minister Vandal and Premier Kinew, we are committed to practical solutions to renew our downtown, create economic opportunities, and address challenges like housing, homelessness, and public safety. This is teamwork in action for the citizens of Winnipeg.”

Click to play video: 'One year after civic election, Winnipeg’s mayor says there’s lots of work to do'
One year after civic election, Winnipeg’s mayor says there’s lots of work to do
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices